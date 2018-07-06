Ryan Mayer

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have squared off plenty of times with a major on the line throughout the pairs career, but now they two are reportedly planning a possible match with higher stakes: $10 million.

According to a report from Golf.com, Woods and Mickelson nearly had the match set up to take place on July 3rd in Las Vegas. The details weren’t able to be worked out in time, however, Mickelson told the website that the two sides are still working on making the match happen.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said on Thursday. “I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn’t.” Woods’s representatives declined to comment.

The idea for the match reportedly was spawned during the practice round that the pair played prior to the Masters at Augusta this past April. Mickelson then hinted at a potential match ahead of The Player’s Championship in May telling reporters at the time:

“The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match. Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

According to the report, Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas is the likely site and the match wouldn’t necessarily be a one-time thing. The pair have a “shared vision” to play a few exhibition matches a year, around the world.