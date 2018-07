MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer overturned Friday morning in Mahwah, New Jersey, and was partially hanging off an overpass on Route 287, shutting it down, authorities said.

The side of the truck was shredded where it hit the railing at about 9:30 a.m.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

A tow truck arrived on scene to remove the tractor trailer.