(CBS Sports/AP) — The first day of quarterfinal matches got underway on Friday. France took on Uruguay in the morning and Brazil and Belgium play later in the afternoon.

France Beats Uruguay, 2-0

France is the first 2018 World Cup semifinalist after seeing off Uruguay on Friday in the quarterfinals, 2-0. Facing one of two South American teams to make it to the quarterfinals, the Europeans managed to do something no other team at the World Cup had been able to do — score multiple goals against the best defensive team around. Raphael Varane scored in the first half, then Antoine Griezmann scored in the second half on an all-time blunder, as Paul Pogba and company move on to face either Brazil or Belgium. The winning goal came just 40 minutes in, as Griezmann played a free kick into the box that Varane put away with class. For a France team that hadn’t looked that sharp this cup, even in a 4-3 win over Argentina, they put together arguably their best performance of the tournament, especially defensively, to move on. Meanwhile, this looks like the end of an era for Uruguay, in what could be the last World Cup for some of its stars. Luis Suarez is 31, as is Cavani, while Diego Godin and Muslera are 32. It’s safe to say, at the next World Cup this team will likely look a whole lot different, with some heavy shoes to fill.

Brazil and Belgium – 2 p.m. EDT

To get past Belgium in the quarterfinals at the World Cup, Brazil has to do something it has not been able to do since it last won the tournament in 2002: overcome European opposition in the knockout stages.

Since beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final, the five-time winner has been eliminated by European sides in the three subsequent competitions. Brazil lost to France and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and was humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semifinals four years ago at home. There is a worry for Brazil heading into the Belgium match: The team will be without midfielder Casemiro, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the 2-0 win over Mexico in the round of 16. Casemiro has provided a strong shield in front of the Brazilian defense. One option could see Fernandinho come into the side for a role he is accustomed to playing at Manchester City.

