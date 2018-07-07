Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Beautiful! That about sums up this weekend across the Tri-State. Yesterday’s cold front swept that hot & muggy air mass out of here, ushering in cooler and much drier relief.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with wall to wall sunshine. With dew points in the 40s, it’ll really be feeling comfortable out there.

Mainly clear and crisp again tonight with temps in the low 60s around NYC and 50s N&W.

For Sunday, its much of the same with a slightly warmer touch. Temps climb into the low and mid 80s under bright skies.

The heat and humidity begin to creep back up as we head into next week. Have a refreshing weekend!