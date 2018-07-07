  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMOver the Top
    2:00 PMNecessary Roughness
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPacific Blues
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Beautiful! That about sums up this weekend across the Tri-State. Yesterday’s cold front swept that hot & muggy air mass out of here, ushering in cooler and much drier relief.

md today highs 8 7/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with wall to wall sunshine. With dew points in the 40s, it’ll really be feeling comfortable out there.

Mainly clear and crisp again tonight with temps in the low 60s around NYC and 50s N&W.

nu tu 7day auto 28 7/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

For Sunday, its much of the same with a slightly warmer touch. Temps climb into the low and mid 80s under bright skies.

The heat and humidity begin to creep back up as we head into next week. Have a refreshing weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s