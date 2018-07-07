NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of shooting an NYPD detective early Friday morning in Brooklyn has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

Kelvin Stichel, 33, was charged Saturday with attempted aggravated murder of a peace officer, attempted murder and robbery.

Police said Det. Miguel Soto and his partner were in an unmarked police van when they noticed 33-year-old Kelvin Stichel, who was wanted in a domestic armed robbery.

“The police identified themselves and told the man to show them his hands,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill. “The suspect then displayed a gun and shot at the officers, striking a detective once in the leg. The detective returned fire as the two other officers and the suspect ran away.”

Soto was shot once in the right thigh, and the bullet passed through his leg. The 32-year-old husband, father and seven-year member of the NYPD was treated at Kings County Hospital and released about eight hours later.

“He’s a real tough guy. I’m glad he’s part of the NYPD. He does a great job each and every day,” O’Neill said.

Stichel was shot in the arm. Officers followed a trail of blood to find him hiding in the hallway of an apartment building on Kingston Avenue.

A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered from a nearby garbage can, police said.

Stichel has numerous prior arrests, including allegedly assaulting a police officer.