NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire claimed the life of a 95-year-old woman Saturday in Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded to a house fire around 3 p.m. on East 93rd Street in Canarsie.

Once the flames were out, firefighters discovered the bedridden woman in the basement.

The victim’s daughter told CBS2’s Reena Roy she tried to get her out but the smoke was too heavy.

