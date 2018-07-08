NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees’ big-hitting right fielder is on his way to his second consecutive All-Star Game.

Aaron Judge was voted by fans to start for the American League in the July 17 game in Washington.

Here are your 2018 @AllStarGame starters as voted by the fans via the @CampingWorld All-Star Ballot. @JoseAltuve27 is @MLB leading vote-getter, while @FreddieFreeman5 paces NL. Record eight teams represented among nine AL starters. pic.twitter.com/Nr4ehlgP9K — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 8, 2018

The rosters for the game were unveiled Sunday night.

Judge has 25 home runs to go along with 58 RBIs, 62 runs scored, and a .277 batting average in 314 at bats through 84 games this year. He’ll be only one of six position players drafted by the Yankees to make the All-Star team in pinstripes.

The 26-year-old will be joined by second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitcher Luis Severino, and reliever Aroldis Chapman who all made the squad as reserves.

.@TheJudge44 was selected by fans to his second career All-Star team (also 2017). pic.twitter.com/BM16rYxJsd — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 8, 2018

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts were also voted into the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, creating a dream outfield for the American League.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.

In the National League, Jacob deGrom was selected as the lone representative of the New York Mets.

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper was voted into the starting lineup for game at his home ballpark. The 25-year-old is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp will join Harper in the NL outfield. Markakis has been a key performer for the surprising Atlanta Braves, and Kemp’s return to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a smashing success.

The Chicago Cubs will have two starters after catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez each won a close race at their position in fan balloting. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the NL starting lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton is one of five finalists fans will be able to vote for to send to Washington.

