AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person is dead after an overnight head-on crash on Long Island.

It happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Belmont Court in Amityville.

Amityville police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Video from overnight shows at least three cars involved in the crash, two with extensive damage and a third that appears to have minor damage.

“I heard two loud bangs,” neighbor Kirk Uson told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “It’s a little upsetting. Once in a while, they fly up and down through here pretty fast. It’s a little upsetting.”

It is not clear what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

Police say this is an active investigation.