NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire marshals have determined a fire that claimed the life of a 95-year-old woman Saturday in Brooklyn was accidental.

The cause of the 2-alarm blaze, which broke out around 3 p.m. on East 93rd Street, was electrical from a power strip, the FDNY said on Twitter Sunday.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of 7/7 fatal 2-alarm fire, 1358 E 93 St #Brooklyn was accidental, electrical, power strip. Smoke alarm not present in basement. Present but not operational on 1st and 2nd floors. — FDNY (@FDNY) July 8, 2018

They said a smoke alarm was not present in the basement and were present but not operational on the first and second floors.

Esther Benoit, the homeowner and victim’s daughter, said flames and smoke filled the home.

“The smoke was so strong and heavy, so I went outside and I said ‘fire, fire!’ I tried to go and get her, but the smoke was too heavy,” Benoit told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “Nothing can replace my mother.”

A firefighter and another person suffered minor injuries.