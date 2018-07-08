MAE SAI, Thailand (CBSNewYork) — At least four of the 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand have been rescued, Thai navy SEALs said.

The rescue operation began Sunday morning and Thai officials say it could take two to four days depending on conditions inside the cave. They are expected to walk for much of the journey since the water level has been brought down.

The boys, between the ages of 11 and 16, and their soccer coach have been trapped inside the flooded cave for nearly two weeks.