What a great start to the week!

We’re off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s, on the rise through the day as we approach almost 90 degrees!

Although, what’s different from last week, is that humidity won’t be as high so it will actually be enjoyable for many people.

During the afternoon, winds will pick up a bit, bringing a gentle breeze to complement the high temperatures. They will start to slow as temperatures come down a little by the evening.

There is an air quality alert in place until 11 PM so take precautionary measures with outdoor activity, especially if you have respiratory problems.

High pressure is really taking over this week, not only with temperatures but also with dry conditions.

The only day we are looking at a rain chance is on Tuesday, but that won’t even be a complete wash out. It will clear out by Wednesday and we will continue on with the bright week…. something to look forward to!