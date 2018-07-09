By Bree Guy

Weather Intern

What a beautiful day out there!

Skies are clear and bright, and temperatures are going to spike by this afternoon. We will almost hit 90! Although, 90 isn’t completely out of the forecast this week, as tomorrow is looking to be a little warmer.

Winds will pick up slightly this afternoon, becoming a gentle breeze to go along perfectly with the high temperatures. Along with that, humidity will be low and pleasant today. The stickiness won’t come until tomorrow morning when the humidity rises.

As for tonight, it will remain clear and temperatures won’t drop below 70.

Tropical Storm Chris is going to start to affect our area, as the ocean will be rough. The rip current risk is moderate to high. It is expected to hit hurricane status this week!

There is an air quality alert in affect today until 11 PM so take precautions with physical activity and if you have respiratory problems.

The only rain chances this week will be tomorrow.

After that the week is looking marvelous!