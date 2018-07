NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A commuter alert to be aware of for Monday and Tuesday.

The FDNY is conducting a hazmat exercise in Manhattan.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on West 51st Street between 8th Avenue and Broadway. Officials say to expect road closures and members of the U.S. Army on the scene along with FDNY first responders.

.@FDNY will be conducting a HAZMAT exercise today and tomorrow from 8:00am – 6:00pm, on West 51st Street between 8th Avenue and Broadway in #Manhattan. Expect road closures and the presence of the United States Army and emergency personnel in the area. This is only an exercise. pic.twitter.com/jCjXxoGyfX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2018

It’s unclear why the busy Midtown stretch was selected for the exercise or what kind of tests will be conducted.