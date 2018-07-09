NEW YORK (AP) — Wilmer Flores walked ’em off again, connecting for a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a twinight doubleheader Monday.

Asdrubal Cabrera also went deep for the Mets and hit an RBI double off the top of the right-center fence.

In the makeup of an April 2 game postponed by snow, Flores led off the 10th and nearly was hit on the arm by a pitch. In fact, he started toward first base and motioned toward the New York dugout to ask for a replay review when plate umpire Tom Hallion called ball three.

The call stood following the review — but Flores did one better. He drove the next delivery from Victor Arano (1-1) off the left-field foul pole for his fourth career game-ending homer and second this season.

That gave Flores 10 career walk-off RBIs, breaking a tie with David Wright for the most in Mets history.

Smiling teammates hopped over the dugout railing and swarmed Flores at home plate.

Maikel Franco homered and Nick Williams had three hits for the Phillies, who stranded 12 runners and lost for only the third time in 11 games.

Tim Peterson (2-1) pitched out of trouble in the 10th, and Robert Gsellman also escaped a big jam for New York. He entered with one out in the eighth after Seth Lugo walked the bases loaded, but Gsellman whiffed pinch-hitter Jesmuel Valentin and retired Cesar Hernandez on a grounder.

Cabrera hit a solo homer in the first and an RBI double in the third. New York also was handed a run when Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera overran Jose Bautista’s single for an error, allowing Brandon Nimmo to score from first.

Williams and Rhys Hoskins each had a two-out RBI single off Mets starter Zack Wheeler in the first two innings. Franco tied the score at 3 with his 11th homer in the fourth.

Wheeler gave up seven hits and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. All three of his walks were to Carlos Santana.

Despite pitching pretty well lately, the right-hander is 0-5 in 13 starts since his last win April 29 at San Diego. That’s the longest stretch without a victory for a Mets starter since 1998.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin gave up three runs and five hits in five innings. He was 6-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his previous six starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (bruised right forearm) is expected back from the disabled list to pitch Wednesday night against All-Star ace Jacob deGrom in the finale of the four-game series. … RHP Luis Garcia (strained right wrist) is getting “really close” to returning, manager Gabe Kapler said. “Part of this is, we’re trying to determine whether we want to get him throwing his split and feeling confident in that, or if we just want to let him roll out there with a fastball-slider combination,” Kapler said.

Mets: 3B Todd Frazier was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained muscle in his left rib cage. … The team is optimistic that RHP Noah Syndergaard will rejoin the rotation this weekend against Washington, manager Mickey Callaway said. Syndergaard has been sidelined since late May with a strained ligament in his right index finger. … LHP Jason Vargas (strained right calf) was scheduled to throw up to 80 pitches in a rehab outing for Class A Brooklyn and also could return to the big league rotation this weekend.

FIRST-TIMERS

Mets right-hander Drew Gagnon will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Tuesday night, his major league debut. The 28-year-old Gagnon, in the clubhouse before the game, is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 starts at Las Vegas.

“I found out, what was it, two days ago? I was kind of in disbelief,” he said. “I was shocked. It didn’t hit me at the time, but I’m here now, so it’s real.”

Gagnon expects to have his parents, fiancee and three sisters in the crowd for his debut. With the Pacific Coast League on its All-Star break, he said he and his fiancee had a trip planned to the Grand Canyon that they suddenly had to scrap.

“We’re definitely going to rebook that,” Gagnon said.

Philadelphia also is expected to start a pitcher making his big league debut Tuesday. Kapler said the team is likely to call up 22-year-old right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he is 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts.

ROSTER MOVES

Philadelphia recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Lehigh Valley and added RHP Jake Thompson from there as the 26th man for the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (11-2, 2.41 ERA), named to his first All-Star team Sunday, tries to become the National League’s first 12-game winner — and match his career high for victories — when he starts the nightcap. Mets rookie RHP Corey Oswalt (0-1, 7.94) makes his third major league start and fourth appearance.

