SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Lifeguards up and down the Jersey Shore were on alert Monday, trying to keep swimmers safe after rip currents were reported over the weekend.

With a storm along the Atlantic coast, the situation was expected to get even more dangerous.

The combination of sand bars and rip currents had them on high alert in Lavalette.

“For little kids, they’ve been getting pulled out a little harder,” lifeguard Eric Samaniego said. “We try to keep them up to their knees to keep them a little safer.”

The terrain is constantly shifting with increased wave activity. One second you’re knee deep, the next you’re in over your head.

“Yesterday during high tide you could feel it hitting the back of your calves trying to rip you out there,” swimmer Kevin Burke said.

Beaches in Lavalette were open Monday, with lifeguards keeping swimmers closer to shore and in a smaller area. 12 miles north in Sea Girt, chief of lifeguards Tim Harmon says his squad made more than 50 rescues over the weekend.

The most important thing if you get caught in a rip current, says Harmon, is staying calm.

“Put your hand up, call for help,” Harmon said.

As a reminder, Harmon says to always swim with a buddy and in front of a lifeguard. Steer clear of the rock jetties where rip currents are most likely to form.