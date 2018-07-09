NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Connecticut on Monday arrested a 12th suspect wanted in connection to the vicious slaying of an innocent Bronx teen last month.

Authorities say troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-84 near Southbury just after 2:30 p.m. Several individuals were inside the vehicle, but troopers determined the driver was the 12th suspect in the death of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The NYPD had previously warned there could be additional arrests in the case that’s sent shock waves through the city. Police say Junior was stabbed and hacked to death outside a bodega the night of June 20 in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Last week, an 11th person was arrested in connection to the murder.

Danilo Pacheco, 21, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators said he is a member of the Trinitarios gang and was seen on surveillance next to a white Acura that was used as the get-away car.

Ten additional suspected gang members have been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death.

Members of the NYPD were on their way to Connecticut to continue their investigation. The 12th suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately known.