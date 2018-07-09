NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have widened the search area for a missing 19-year-old man at a park on Long Island after his parents received some unusual text messages.

The desperate family of Louis Germosen has been virtually camped out at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead since Sunday after receiving some cryptic text messages, telling them this is where they should search for missing son.

“I just hope that he just got hurt and somebody has him inside of their house and he’s going to come back alive,” Martha Flores, Louis’ mother, told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Germosen disappeared on June 28.

A flurry of anonymous text messages sent to a cousin on Sunday directed Louis’ mother, father and stepmother to a pond at Hempstead Lake Park with the words “Good luck God bless.”

“We’re been searching since we found out,” says Louis Germosen, the teen’s father. “We’ve been following leads. It doesn’t matter who or where – overnight – asking people around, we go to stores, places where he used to frequent.”

Adding to their worst fears is the possibility of gang involvement. While his parents say Louis was not a gang member, friends told them he may have last been seen with members of MS-13.

“I mean, he’s a good kid. But now we’re just finding out maybe – gang involvement,” says Suzanne Bayer, Louis’ stepmother. “One gang [is] hearing something about MS-13 now. And we’re scared to death.”

“We want him to come back we don’t care if he’s got in trouble with anybody,” said Flores. “If he thinks we’re mad at him because he’s been gone too many days, we don’t care we just want to know he’s ok.

New york State Park police searched Sunday, along with Nassau water rescue and canine units.

“It’s like hell. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Bayer. “You know, it won’t happen to you, then all of a sudden it happens to you. Its undescribable. I can’t even explain it.”