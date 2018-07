NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are searching for a teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Nineteen-year-old Louis Germosen was last seen by family members leaving his home in New Cassel on June 28.

After a tip over the weekend, the search included Hempstead Lake State Park, where crews are expected to return Monday.

They say he may have been headed to a residence in West Hempstead.