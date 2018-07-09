  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kate Middleton, Local TV, London, Prince Louis, Prince William, Royal Family

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Prince Louis was christened Monday in London, England.

The christening took place at St. James’s Palace and many members of the royal family were in attendance.

Prince Louis is the third and youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

His older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were seen arriving to the ceremony holding the hands of their dad, Prince William.

Dutchess Catherine held the sleeping prince who was wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen, according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and the Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, walked into the church following behind them.

Kensington Palace announced Prince Louis’ six godparents to be: Nicholas van Cutsem; Guy Pelly; Harry Aubrey-Fletcher; The Lady Laura Meade; Mrs Robert Carter; and Miss Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis was born on April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s