LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Prince Louis was christened Monday in London, England.

The christening took place at St. James’s Palace and many members of the royal family were in attendance.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Prince Louis is the third and youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

His older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were seen arriving to the ceremony holding the hands of their dad, Prince William.

Dutchess Catherine held the sleeping prince who was wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen, according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and the Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, walked into the church following behind them.

Kensington Palace announced Prince Louis’ six godparents to be: Nicholas van Cutsem; Guy Pelly; Harry Aubrey-Fletcher; The Lady Laura Meade; Mrs Robert Carter; and Miss Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis was born on April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.