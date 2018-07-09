  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMSalvation
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city pilot program to make life easier for New Yorkers has instead had some people suffering instead.

The owners of several small businesses say they’re struggling to make ends’ meet because the city wants to clear the curb. Some have called it a crisis.

“Since they came into effect we lost a quarter of business,” said Harry Kucevic, owner of Prospect Heights Pizzeria. “This is the worst period for us.”

Others say it’s affected business by as much as 50 percent. Many mom and pop shops have been open for years but fear they won’t last after the Department of Transportation cut off parking and deliveries during rush hour in three busy areas across the city.

The “Clear Curbs” pilot program, meant to relieve traffic, implemented no standing rules from 7 to 10 am and 4 to 7 pm in Brooklyn on part of Flatbush Avenue, along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, and a zone between 45th and 50th Streets in Midtown Manhattan.

The program is scheduled to end in September, but in the meantime business owners and people in the area wonder how much the program has actually helped ease congestion.

CBS2 asked DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg about it.

“We’ve looked at taxi speed and bus speed data and we can clearly see we’ve reduced congestion in those corridors,” said Trottenberg.

The DOT wouldn’t provide data on Trottenberg’s claims, and city leaders have not said if they’ll continue the program after the pilot period ends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s