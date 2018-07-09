NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, is due in court on Monday for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

An updated indictment unveiled last week alleges the former movie mogul performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006. The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with “some of the most serious sexual offenses” that exist under state law. Vance said the third case is the result of a months-long ongoing investigation led by his office along with the NYPD.

Weinstein remains free on $1 million bail. His attorney, Ben Brafman, said Weinstein “maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated.”

He has said Weinstein will plead not guilty.

“Rape is a terrible crime and he has denied these allegations and as terrible a crime as rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused,” Brafman said.

One of the other two accusers, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators Weinstein allegedly cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013.

The other, former actress Lucia Evans, says she was allegedly forced to perform a sex act at his office in 2004.

More than 75 women have come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual abuse. Vance has urged other accusers to come forward, saying the investigation continues.

“If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice,” he said.

Weinstein, who produced movies including “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his accusers.

