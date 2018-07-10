  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead after an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Newark.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment building on 18th Avenue near Fairview Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were found dead inside of a car in a closed garage.

Police have not officially released the identities of the victims, but CBS2 was told one is a mother of at least two children.

CBS2 spoke to her daughters who said their father called them in a panic to rush back to the apartment but said it wasn’t until they arrived at the front door that they were told their mother had died, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“I just talked to my mother today at 4:56. I received a phone call at 8:43 so less than four hours that I received a phone call that my mother’s not here,” said daughter Shaquayah Hargrave.

“I just want my mother back. I want her to see me graduate high school. I can’t do that,” daughter Khalisha Johnson said. “They have cameras and stuff. Why can’t they get smoke detectors? We could have stopped this right here. My mother could still be alive.”

Residents said they saw several people taken out of the apartment complex on stretchers, including a pregnant woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

