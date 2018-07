NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead following a chaotic scene on Staten Island.

Police said the situation began around 11:45 a.m. with a dispute at St. George Theater on Hyatt Street.

BREAKING: At least person dead, multiple injuries in Staten Island shooting. Possibly related to an argument inside of courthouse. At least 1 man in custody. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/jfulJNs87R — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) July 10, 2018

At some point, shots were fired.

It ended with an SUV crashing into a house at Montgomery Avenue and Fort Place.

Police confirm a 26-year-old man is dead, 4 other men are in custody. The

incident started at St George theatre with some kind of dispute. It ended at Montgomery ave and fort place with a car into a building. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/OIejCrlY82 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) July 10, 2018

Police said one man was killed, another person was injured and four men are in custody.

