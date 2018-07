NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor George Clooney was reportedly hospitalized in Italy after being injured in an accident on the island of Sardinia.

A local paper says Clooney’s injuries are not serious, but that he was taken to the emergency room. Clooney was reportedly heading to a film set when his motorbike was hit by a car.

Clooney has a home on Lake Como on the Italian mainland.