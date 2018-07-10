NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local hospitals are stepping up security measures.

Northwell Health is launching a program to place armed security guards in all of its hospitals.

The move comes after the deadly shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in 2017.

Earlier this month, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens became the first in the city to adopt the program.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has had the program in place since March.

Northwell Health says all of the armed guards will be specially trained and former police officers.

Northwell Health system has 23 hospitals across the area.