Filed Under:Local TV, Northwell Health

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local hospitals are stepping up security measures.

Northwell Health is launching a program to place armed security guards in all of its hospitals.

The move comes after the deadly shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in 2017.

Earlier this month, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens became the first in the city to adopt the program.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has had the program in place since March.

Northwell Health says all of the armed guards will be specially trained and former police officers.

Northwell Health system has 23 hospitals across the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s