WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police divers are set to return to Hempstead Lake State Park Tuesday to look for a missing Long Island teenager.

Family members say they last saw 19-year-old Louis Germosen on June 28 and then received cryptic text messages saying to search the park.

His mother fears the gang MS-13 could be involved.

“I just hope that he just got hurt and somebody have him inside of their house and he’s going to come back alive,” his mother, Martha Flores, said.

About 40 officers searched the dense brush where the teen is said to be on Monday. Police said there is still a chance the text messages were a hoax.