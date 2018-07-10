  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Central Park West between West 87th and 88th streets.

The water has now been shut off. Earlier, the West 86th Street subway took on some water. That station is currently closed for renovation, but subway pumps have kept water off the tracks.

The break flooded out basements in two nearby buildings and power has been shut off to those buildings.

Southbound traffic on Central Park West is also closed as repairs continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s