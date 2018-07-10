NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Central Park West between West 87th and 88th streets.

The water has now been shut off. Earlier, the West 86th Street subway took on some water. That station is currently closed for renovation, but subway pumps have kept water off the tracks.

The break flooded out basements in two nearby buildings and power has been shut off to those buildings.

Southbound traffic on Central Park West is also closed as repairs continue.