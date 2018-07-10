  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Staten Island, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Tuesday after police say a 67-year-old woman was shot in the face while waiting at a bus stop on Staten Island.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene after police say shots rang out around Jersey Street in the St. George section around 12:30 p.m. Investigators canvassed the area after police discovered the victim lying unconscious with a gunshot wound to her face.

The victim’s niece says her aunt, Frances Williams, was waiting at the stop to go to her job as a home care aid when she was shot.

“Somebody called me so I came up the street to find out what was going on with my aunt and they said she’s shot in the neck and she’s in critical condition,” Priscilla Lewis said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Williams was shot, or what circumstances led up to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s