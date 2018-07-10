NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Tuesday after police say a 67-year-old woman was shot in the face while waiting at a bus stop on Staten Island.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene after police say shots rang out around Jersey Street in the St. George section around 12:30 p.m. Investigators canvassed the area after police discovered the victim lying unconscious with a gunshot wound to her face.

The victim’s niece says her aunt, Frances Williams, was waiting at the stop to go to her job as a home care aid when she was shot.

“Somebody called me so I came up the street to find out what was going on with my aunt and they said she’s shot in the neck and she’s in critical condition,” Priscilla Lewis said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Williams was shot, or what circumstances led up to the shooting.