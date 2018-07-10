NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the shooter who killed a man early Tuesday morning in Queens.

The victim, in his 40s, was found with two gunshot wounds to his chest around 12:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.