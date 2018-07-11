By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Starting off today warm, albeit a little sticky.

The humidity will start to disappear though as the day continues. Temperatures will drop slightly today from yesterday but the heat is still sticking around. We will reach high 80s. There will be a few more clouds in the sky but there will still be plenty of sunshine to go around. Winds will pick up a bit during the afternoon hours but it won’t be too breezy.

Hurricane Chris is still making its way up the Atlantic, so rip current risk will remain moderate to high so be safe!

The rest of the day is looking just fine! By tonight, the humidity will be back down to comfortable levels.

The 7-day is marvelous so enjoy the rest of the week!