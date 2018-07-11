NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance images of the suspect they are searching for in the attempted rape of a woman jogging inside a Bronx park.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday inside Bronx River Forest Park near 204th Street and Webster Avenue.

Police said the suspect followed the 35-year-old victim, came up behind her and placed his hand over her mouth and arm across her chest, trying to pull her backwards. She fought him off and managed to get away, but police say the suspect approached her a second time.

That’s when she was able to snap a picture of him on her cell phone.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 17 to 25 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt across his chest, black shorts and white sneakers.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The NYPD insists crime is down overall, but rapes are up 34 percent: 912 from the first six months of 2018 compared to 680 in 2017.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.