NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is wanted for a violent purse snatching in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 4 in the area of Cook Street and Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect followed a 30-year-old woman to her building’s front door. As she walked in, police said he grabbed the purse from her shoulder and pulled her off the stoop. She fell, hitting her face on a parked car.

The suspect took off with about $200 in cash, the woman’s cell phone and credit cards. She was treated at the hospital for pain and bruising.

WANTED: Male teenager, 5'8", for robbing and assaulting/hitting a 30-year-old woman in the face inside her building near Cook St/Graham Ave #Brooklyn at 3:30am on July 4. He took her purse, cash, and credit cards. Help us locate him, share info by calling #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/wO0BI72wGs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 11, 2018

Some of the tenants in the building tell CBS2 the front door has a tenancy to stick. Even if the key is out and at the ready, residents it takes an extra shove at times to get inside.

“We’re trying to make sure the building is safe and we’re doing everything possible to make sure everything is done right,” Property Manager David Gross said.

Police have released surveillance video of the incident, which shows the suspect wearing a white shirt over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.