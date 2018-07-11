  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is wanted for a violent purse snatching in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 4 in the area of Cook Street and Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect followed a 30-year-old woman to her building’s front door. As she walked in, police said he grabbed the purse from her shoulder and pulled her off the stoop. She fell, hitting her face on a parked car.

The suspect took off with about $200 in cash, the woman’s cell phone and credit cards. She was treated at the hospital for pain and bruising.

Some of the tenants in the building tell CBS2 the front door has a tenancy to stick. Even if the key is out and at the ready, residents it takes an extra shove at times to get inside.

“We’re trying to make sure the building is safe and we’re doing everything possible to make sure everything is done right,” Property Manager David Gross said.

Police have released surveillance video of the incident, which shows the suspect wearing a white shirt over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s