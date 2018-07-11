  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Cardi B, Entertainment, Music

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.

The 25-year-old Bronx rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus in an Instagram post, which her representative confirmed. The girl was born Tuesday.

Kulture :’)…no better feeling ❤️🌸

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

