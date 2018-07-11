NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department confirmed Wednesday it was investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in upper Manhattan.

The department says eight people throughout Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights have been diagnosed with the disease in the past week. All but one of the patients was hospitalized, and one of the hospitalized patients has already been discharged according to the department.

The individuals infected range from 40 to over 80 years-old, but the department says most of them were over 50 and above.

The health department says they’re investigating the eight cases and testing water from nearby cooling tower systems.

A community meeting will be held at Saint Luke’s AME Church located at 1872 Amsterdam Ave. Thursday night.

The City is taking every precaution necessary and has already tested every cooling tower in the area. It’s important to remember Legionnaires’ is NOT contagious and is easily treatable when caught early. For more info: https://t.co/c8GV468hu8 @nycHealthy @BrianABenjamin @ydanis — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 11, 2018

New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing should contact a doctor immediately. The disease isn’t contagious and can be treated by antibiotics if caught early, but can be spread if people breathe in water vapor that contains Legionnaires’ bacteria.

There have been no deaths associated with the current cluster.