NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Need to recharge during your lunch break? Napping is no longer just for kids – now you can rent pods for a quick snooze.

Laura Aussenberg works long hours in ad sales and often doesn’t get a full night’s rest.

“Like napping is kind of my thing. So I can appreciate a good nap like… every day,” she says.

Assenberg is a regular at Nap York, a 24-hour club located in Midtown Manhattan. It features a healthy café, yoga studio and the signature experience: nap pods.

“We wanted to create a place where New Yorkers could come and relax and get out of the hustle and bustle of crazy New York City,” said Stacy Veloric, Nap York’s director of marketing.

The pods have phone chargers and even twinkling lights to mimic the starry night sky. Customers can choose between the small business class pods or first class pods for more space.

Getting a few ZZZZs in a first-class pod will cost you $12 for every 30 minutes and you can stay as long as you want.

Research shows napping can improve health and make us more productive. That’s why some employers have purchased these MetroNap pods so workers can sleep on the job. Companies using them including Google, The Huffington Post, Zappos and JetBlue.

“Napping is so important,” said Veloric. “You know, coffee is just a quick fix. Once the caffeine wears off, you’re still tired. Taking a nap, you can actually recharge yourself and you’re rebooted.”

Aussenberg agrees and says paying for a nap is money well spent.

“Definitely worth it,” she says, “a thousand percent worth it.”

New York isn’t alone. Many spas across the country have introduced nap rooms and for the sleep deprived, it means a daytime snooze is no longer just a dream.