  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beer, Local TV

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Yorkers now have a new way to beat the summer heat: beer and cider ice cream.

The state has allowed the sale of wine ice cream for a decade, but lawmakers voted earlier this year to add beer and cider in an effort to capitalize on consumer interest.

The measure requires the frozen products to contain no more than 5 percent alcohol and prohibit sales to anyone younger than 21.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. James Seward, said the products will combine two of New York’s leading industries: dairy and locally-produced beer and cider.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s