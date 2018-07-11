ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Yorkers now have a new way to beat the summer heat: beer and cider ice cream.

The state has allowed the sale of wine ice cream for a decade, but lawmakers voted earlier this year to add beer and cider in an effort to capitalize on consumer interest.

The measure requires the frozen products to contain no more than 5 percent alcohol and prohibit sales to anyone younger than 21.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. James Seward, said the products will combine two of New York’s leading industries: dairy and locally-produced beer and cider.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)