NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police now say two shootings that happened Tuesday on Staten Island are not connected.

Frances Williams, 67, was shot in the face while she was walking by a bus stop on Jersey Street in Saint George. She’s now hospitalized in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case.

In what is now being considered a separate incident, shots were also fired at a nearby courthouse around the same time.

A court spokesperson said a fight broke out just outside the building and officers ran after those allegedly involved. But they took cover when police say a 26-year-old man began shooting at a van full of people from a rival group.

The van crashed into a home, but not before hitting the alleged gunman, killing him.

Five people were taken in custody.