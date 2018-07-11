NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say her body was found in a trash compactor at a Manhattan apartment building.

Investigators say it’s not clear if the woman’s death was intentional or an accident, but they do say that she was seen on surveillance video entering the compactor room alone, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It all unfolded around 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Irving Place near Union Square. That’s when police said the 48-year-old woman, a resident of the building, was found in the trash compactor chute by a member of the building staff.

They alerted authorities and soon after, a swarm of police were on the scene.

Residents said they had no idea what was going on. They got an email from building management, telling them not use the trash chute.

“It’s scary,” said resident Nicki Leitner. “In fact, when I texted my boyfriend about this he told me to get out of the building cause he was worried, as was I. But it was so hush-hush.”

Police have not yet released the woman’s name.