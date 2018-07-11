NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police were looking for a person of interest, already wanted in connection to a separate homicide, after a 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a security company’s office the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 45-year-old Wanda Rios’ body was discovered around 1:50 p.m. inside the MNI Security Specialist Inc. near East 233rd Street and Bronxwood Avenue in the Edenwald section.

Sources told CBS2 when officers arrived, Rios was unconscious and unresponsive suffering from stab wounds to her neck with a screw driver was next to her body,

Rios was rushed to Montefiore North Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The owner of a food store next door said a woman in her 40s who works for the security company usually orders a breakfast sandwich from him around 10 a.m. each day, but she did not Wednesday.

“She orders like bacon, egg and cheese, or sometimes she orders bagel with cream cheese, those things,” Abu Serajuddia told Gainer. “Her boss ask, ‘You hear anything?’ Then I ask my deli guy too, ‘You saw the lady come?’ He said, ‘no.’”

The NYPD identified 45-year-old Idris Abdul-Muhaymin as a person of interest in connection to the deadly stabbing. He’s approximately six feet tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

WANTED: Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, 45, 6’00”, 180lbs., in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man in an apartment at 352 Beekman Ave #Bronx. Help us find him, share info, ☎️ #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/u5Wo8OnZey — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 29, 2018

Abdul-Muhaymin was last seen wearing glasses and a red cap. Police say he’s also wanted in connection to the June stabbing death of 73-year-old Owen Dillard inside his Beekman Avenue apartment.

Relatives told CBS2 Dillard had won $50,000 in the lottery several months before he was killed.

