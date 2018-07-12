NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in what they say was an attempted rape of a 35-year-old woman jogging in a Bronx park, and the suspect turns out to be a 14-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on June 9 at Bronx River Forest park near 204th Street and Webster Avenue.

Police said the suspect followed the 35-year-old victim, came up behind her and placed his hand over her mouth and arm across her chest, trying to pull her backwards.

She fought him off, yelled for help and kept running into the park, police said. She was later treated for minor injuries.

Police arrested the 14-year-old around 9 p.m. on Wednesday pending charges of attempted rape and harassment.

Initial police information on the suspect described a Hispanic man 17 to 25 years old with a slim build, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt across his chest.