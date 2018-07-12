  • TV10/55On Air

Overall, we’re looking at a decent afternoon with sunshine and less humid conditions. The only wrinkle in the forecast is the possibility of a stray shower south and west, but that’s about it. As for temps, they’ll be right around normal at 84°.

7/12 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

High pressure will be in better control tonight, so we’re expecting little, if any, in the way of cloud cover. It will be another mild one, too, with temps only falling to around 70°.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a July treat as high pressure settles in and delivers a mostly sunny day. And if you like today’s temps, you’ll like tomorrow’s as we take aim for the low to mid 80s again.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

After that, the heat and humidity creep back up for the weekend — hello, classic summer weather!

 

