By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Hope you all are ready to enjoy the summery weather today.

Winds will be mild and temperatures won’t be sweltering. We started out this morning in the high 60s and are climbing to the 80s. Skies will be mostly clear so the sun will shine bright over the area. We got the rain out of the way for this week so the rest is looking just fine. Rip Current Risk are still moderate to high, so if you’re visiting the beach take precautions.

Humidity will continue to drop so it will feel pleasant.

Have a nice day!