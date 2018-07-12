  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Hope you all are ready to enjoy the summery weather today.

CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Winds will be mild and temperatures won’t be sweltering. We started out this morning in the high 60s and are climbing to the 80s. Skies will be mostly clear so the sun will shine bright over the area. We got the rain out of the way for this week so the rest is looking just fine. Rip Current Risk are still moderate to high, so if you’re visiting the beach take precautions.

CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Humidity will continue to drop so it will feel pleasant.

Have a nice day!

