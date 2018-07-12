NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A new state audit has found the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York has lost millions in unpaid tolls.

The audit released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli blames cashless tolling for at least $1.6 million in unpaid tolls since January 2017.

The report finds most of the money was lost when 8 of the MTA’s bridges and tunnels went cashless.

On Thursday afternoon, lawmakers will hold a news conference at Nyack Memorial Park to demand the authority cancel its $72 million 3-year contract extension with the company, Conduent.

The audit cites a variety of reasons for the unbilled tolls, including license plate images that couldn’t be processed and out-of-state drivers with temporary license plates.

DiNapoli also says the agency needs to do a better job of collecting that money that is owed.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Cedrick Fulton says he “takes exception” to several statements in the audit.

The MTA says unbilled transactions account for less than 1 percent of tolls collected.

