QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —  The Belt Parkway has reopened after a deadly wrong way crash in Queens early Thursday morning.

Police say a Volkswagen driving east bound in the west bound lanes collided with a Honda Accord at about 2 a.m. near Bay 8th Street.

The rear passenger of the Honda, 27-year-old Gerald Obah, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of that Volkswagen has been identified as 50-year-old Aleh Sheipak. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated, three counts of vehicular assault, and vehicular manslaughter.

The Honda’s driver and front passenger were both taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are still investigating how the driver was able to get onto the Belt Parkway in the wrong direction.

