Filed Under:Legionnaires Disease, Local TV, New York City Health Department

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department confirmed Wednesday it was investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in upper Manhattan.

A community meeting will be held Thursday night at Saint Luke’s AME Church located at 1872 Amsterdam Ave. at 7 p.m. to discuss the cluster.

The department says eight people throughout Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights have been diagnosed with the disease in the past week. All but one of the patients was hospitalized, and one of the hospitalized patients has already been discharged according to the department.

WATCH: Health Department Officials Discuss Legionnaires’ Cluster 

The individuals infected range from 40 to over 80 years-old, but the department says most of them were over 50 and above.

The health department says they’re investigating the eight cases and testing water from nearby cooling tower systems.

New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing should contact a doctor immediately. The disease isn’t contagious and can be treated by antibiotics if caught early, but can be spread if people breathe in water vapor that contains Legionnaires’ bacteria.

There have been no deaths associated with the current cluster.

