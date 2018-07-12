NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is best known for playing in more than 2,100 straight games.

But a member of the New York Mets broadcast team has him beat — working for more than 4,000 straight games.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, Chris Majkowski’s work day begins like any other.

For a quarter century, every Mets radio broadcast has relied on him.

“What is it that I do?” he said. “Simply put: Get them on the air, keep them on the air and whatever else happens in between.”

He sets up the equipment, researches stats and times out the commercial break.

Apart from missing one game to attend his sister’s wedding, Majkowski has been the man behind the broadcasters for every Mets game over the past 25 years.

“I probably would be watching the game every night anyway,” he said. “So why not come here, see it live and pick up a couple bucks?”

“Every day working with him has been a gift, really,” said Mets radio announcer Howie Rose. “He’s an absolute treat. He’s the most valuable resource we have in the radio booth.”

On this night, “Maj” added one more responsibility. He’s throwing out the first pitch.

“I don’t wanna be the guy who’s on the SportsCenter’s Not Top 10 for the rest of the year,” he joked.

The mound at Citi Field has been the source of catastrophe. Gary “Babba Booey” Dell’Abate hit the umpire, and 50 Cent’s pitch was enough to give anyone anxiety.

“If he throws it to the backstop, that doesn’t really concern me,” said Mets TV announcer Gary Cohen. “It’s the three hopper into home plate.”

For the better part of his adult life, Majkowski has built up a reputation as a pro’s pro and a true iron man, but it could all be washed away with one bad pitch.

Fortunately, he came through like a champ.

Over the years, Majkowski has been the backbone of the Mets broadcasts. On this night, he earned his own celebration.