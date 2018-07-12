  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Sports Betting

OCEANPORT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are scheduled to reveal how the state’s nascent sports betting market did in its first weeks.

Figures will include sales from Monmouth Park racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino and The Borgata casino, which all began offering legal sports betting last month.

The Meadowlands racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., will start taking bets on Saturday.

Also, Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is preparing to offer sports betting as soon as their agreement with British gambling company Bet365 is approved by New Jersey gambling regulators.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case back in May, clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s