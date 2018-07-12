OCEANPORT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are scheduled to reveal how the state’s nascent sports betting market did in its first weeks.

Figures will include sales from Monmouth Park racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino and The Borgata casino, which all began offering legal sports betting last month.

The Meadowlands racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., will start taking bets on Saturday.

Also, Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is preparing to offer sports betting as soon as their agreement with British gambling company Bet365 is approved by New Jersey gambling regulators.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case back in May, clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

