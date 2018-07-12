NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)– Have you ever wanted to own a pair of Beyonce’s boots or get your hands on Madonna’s first resume?

Rare relics from some of pop culture’s biggest icons are now on the auction block.

“This is the closest you can get to your favorite celebrity,” explained Gotta Have It Collectibles owner Peter Siegel. “We’ve got everyone in the auction. We’ve got classic rock, we’ve got great Beatles, we’ve got Doors, Jimi Hendrix, we’ve got Janice.”

Siegel and his team have curated over 1,000 items for their latest online auction. All the items are on consignment from personal owners and verified authentic, with bids starting at just $20.

Didn’t score an invite to the royal wedding?

“If you really want to, you can lie and say you were at the ceremony,” Siegel joked.

No one will ever know when you’re walking around town with an official royal wedding gift bag — complete with a magnet, shortbread, gold chocolate coin and Windsor Castle bottled water.

You can even consider it a charitable investment.

“The minimum bid is $100, and, again, every penny this sells for goes to the Wildlife SOS, which is to save the elephants all over the world, and we hope it sells for $1 million,” said Siegel

Madonna fans may have just hit the jackpot. From the Material Girl’s black bomber jacket, to her first resume before she was a household name — fans can peer through a microscope into her early life.

“This is the very beginning. She did extensive training in ballet, and her other training was diving, tennis and athletics,” Siegel said.

Maybe you’re looking for something a bit more personal, like a handwritten note from Madonna to one-time love Amanda Cazalet.

“Getting in touch with you is like trying to seduce the Pope. I fantasize about you all the time. I can’t wait to kiss you again,” read Siegel.

Siegel said his bidders come from all over the world and range from hard core collectors to everyday people looking to snag a one of a kind celebrity memento.

If you’re trying to own your favorite piece of pop culture history, the online auction is open 24 hours a day through Friday, July 20. For more information, click here.