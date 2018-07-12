NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 100 sidewalks are damaged and dislodged in Queens, and the problem stems from a storm in March.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes took residents’ concerns directly to New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver to demand answers Thursday about when they’ll see repairs.

“We know it’s not a pleasant experience for the homeowners,” he said.

The Pineda family navigated over and around a busted sidewalk with two little kids, a stroller, a scooter and a ball that just wouldn’t stay put.

“It’s definitely crazy, definitely ridiculous. With the carriage, it’s so hard, especially normally I’m by myself,” said Rosemarie Pineda.

A homeowner at 158th Street and 29th Avenue in North Flushing told Grymes a tree near the road came down in a storm back in March, and the sidewalk has been destroyed ever since. She said the city told her it could be two years before a crew comes to fix it.

On Wednesday, CBS2 found a damaged sidewalk on the Vigliotti’s front lawn in Beechhurst and another on a corner in North Flushing where concrete slabs were scattered about.

“To let it go for four to five months is shameful,” said State Sen. Tony Avella.

The Department of Parks and Recreation initially told Grymes it was enlisting the Department of Design and Construction to help with repairs due to the number and the nature of the work. On Thursday, Grymes took photos of the damage to Silver to get more solid answers.

“We’re trying to do it as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s hard to say a timeframe. Again, we’re working with DDC and of course their contractors. So our goal is to fix this problem as soon as possible.”

Later, a parks spokesperson sent a statement, saying the department will begin removing any remaining tree trunks this month and expects sidewalk to repairs to begin within the next three weeks, adding “we’ll stay on it.”