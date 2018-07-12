NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest which may link two separate killings in the Bronx.

Late Wednesday night police arrested Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, 45, on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Abdul-Muhaymin was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 45 year old Wanda Rios inside a Wakefield security company Wednesday afternoon, and also for the death of a man last month who may have been his uncle.

On Wednesday police responded to MNI Security Specialist at East 233rd and Bronxwood Avenue around 2 p.m. where sources told CBS2 that police found Rios with stab wounds to her neck and a screwdriver next to her body.

She was rushed to the hospital blocks away but was pronounced dead.

A deli employee says she went to his store on the corner everyday, but yesterday she didn’t.

“Her boss asked did you hear anything,” said store owner Abu Serajuddia. “When I asked my I said you see that lady come today? He say no.”

Abdul-Muhaymin is also a suspect in a June 11 stabbing death of 73-year-old Owen Dillard, who was found stabbed to death in his apartment in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Another nephew told us then, Dillard had recently won a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

“He was 73 years old, you didn’t have to kill him,” said Habazz Muhaymin, the victim’s nephew.

Dillard was found by his fiance and leaves behind a son and a daughter.

In the Dillard case, detectives said there were no signs of forced entry, though they said he may have been robbed.

As for Rios, police do not have a motive but say it does not appear to be a random crime.